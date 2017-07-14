Sprint +3.5% on report of approaching Buffett, Malone for investment

Sprint (S +3.5% ) is spiking higher on word that its executives have engaged with Warren Buffett and John Malone about investing in the company.

Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son met with the two (separately) in Sun Valley, Idaho, about taking part in a potential deal.

One possibility The Wall Street Journal notes is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) putting more than $10B into a deal.

Malone's a heavy investor in Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) through Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), and Charter and Comcast entered into an exclusive two-month discussion window with Sprint to see how they might re-sell wireless service.