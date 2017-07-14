Pareteum +7%; sees extension on NYSE compliance

Comms technology firm Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is moving up again today, +7% , after noting it's gotten an extension from the NYSE in order to get in compliance with listing requirements.

The company got an NYSE notice yesterday saying it's not yet in compliance with four of its listing standards, while it has complied with a fifth.

The due date for compliance on the four standards is now uniform at November 27.

Having completed our restructuring in 2016, Pareteum is proving its value and potential in the market through our $60 million contracted backlog, which we expect will convert into growing quarterly revenues," says Chairman Hal Turner. "Combined with our cost-cutting measures, we are positioned to meet our listing requirement obligations.