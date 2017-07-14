Google Play Music launches New Release station

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) officially announces the New Release Radio station on Google Play Music, which was previously only available to Samsung users.

The station featuring the newest in popular music follows in the footsteps of existing stations from Apple Music and Spotify.

In a March report from analytics firm Verto, a list of streaming music companies ordered by monthly unique users put Google Play Music in ninth place.

Google Play Music had 6M net MAUs compared to 40.7M for Apple Music, 32.6M for Pandora, and 30.4M for Spotify.