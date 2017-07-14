Gap named top specialty retail pick at J.P. Morgan; shares +10% in two days

Gap (GPS +2.3% ) is added to J.P. Morgan's Analyst Focus List as the firm's top specialty retail idea, saying the stock's near-term risk/reward is "too hard to ignore," trading at 4x EBITDA with a 4% dividend and 8% free cash flow yield.

"Our recent fieldwork points to signs of more stable footing at the Old Navy concept with encouraging underlying signs pointing to core Gap product," JPM's Matthew Boss writes.

GPS surged 5.6% yesterday as the S&P 500's top gainer after Target's improved guidance lifted retailers; shares have jumped 10% during the two days.