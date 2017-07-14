Rosenblatt starts News Corp. at Buy on real-estate strength

Rosenblatt Securities has launched coverage of News Corp. (NWS +2% , NWSA +2.8% ) at Buy on the thesis that what looks like an old-line publisher has a hidden real-estate heart.

More than half its noncash value is tied up in its digital real-estate portfolio, says analyst Alan Gould, with more than 60% of the value in digital real estate and cash.

The company's been adding several acquisitions into new media and has cash for more, he argues, even while it looks to scale back some older-media properties. It's now a "digital real estate play wrapped inside a newspaper company."

He has a NWSA price target of $17, implying 25% upside from today's higher price.