Apple reportedly buys production equipment to avoid circuit board delays

The Korea Herald reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) spent “tens of millions of dollars” to purchase production equipment to avoid delays in iPhone 8 circuit boards.

The equipment produces the rigid flexible printed circuit board or RFPCB that connects the phone’s chips to other components of the device.

Apple doesn’t have a production facility, but sources say the company will lease the machines to suppliers to speed up the process.

Apple did have three RFPCB suppliers lined up to provide the 100M units the company will need this year, but one allegedly dropped out leaving the iPhone-maker short.

Delay rumors have followed the premium iPhone expected to release this year due to the use of OLED screens and potential issues getting fingerprint sensors in place.

Apple shares are up 1.05% .

