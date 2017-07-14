Exxon fined in 2016 explosion at Louisiana oil refinery

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4% ) is fined $165K by U.S. regulators for safety lapses related to an explosion that injured four workers at an aging Baton Rouge, La., refinery last year.

XOM says it will contest the fines and nine citations issued by OSHA; a separate investigation by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board is ongoing and its report on the incident is due by year-end.

The November 2016 explosion on a sulfuric acid alkylation unit that makes octane-boosting components of gasoline at the refinery and chemical plant injured four workers, two of them severely.