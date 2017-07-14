Tembec top shareholder Oaktree to vote against sale to Rayonier

Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK), the largest shareholder in Canadian lumber and paper producer Tembec (OTCPK:TMBCF), say it will vote against a proposed C$405M takeover by Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) without improved deal terms.

OAK, which owns 19.9% of Tembec, says RYAM’s current offer significantly undervalues the company and provides RYAM’s shareholders, not Tembec’s, with the vast majority of the value created through the transaction.

The deal would reduce RYAM’s dependence on its top three customers, which account for 56% of sales, and allow the combined company to reduce taxes by shifting income to Canada; OAK argues tax benefits are not reflected in the proposed purchase price.