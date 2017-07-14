New Caesars gets approvals in New Jersey

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and its operating company have gotten needed approvals from New Jersey to merge Caesars Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CACQ) into the parent.

It's also gotten the OK to reorganize the operating company accordingly.

The moves are part of a long-in-the-works plan to operate Caesars Atlantic City and Bally's Park Place under the new Caesars.

The companies already gained approvals in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi and Illinois, which leaves three jurisdictions yet to go.

Then merging CAC into new Caesars is still subject to both companies' stockholder approvals as well as customary closing.