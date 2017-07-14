S&P, Dow hit new all-time highs to cap strong week

Stocks marched broadly higher Friday to close out a strong week, with the S&P and Dow posting new closing and intraday records, following a mixed batch of bank earnings and weak retail sales and inflation data that suggested the Fed may be slow to raise interest rates and reduce its balance sheet.

For the week, the S&P rose 1.4% in its best weekly performance since late May, the Dow added 1%, and the Nasdaq jumped 2.6% for its strongest week of the year.

The tech group rose 0.9% with just about all of its components finishing higher, with health care (+0.6%) also finishing ahead of the broader market.

The financial sector (-0.4%) opened the session with a large loss following the bank earnings but gradually climbed to near breakeven.

U.S. crude oil gained 1.1% to settle at $46.58/bbl, capping a 5.3% move for the week.

U.S. Treasurys rallied in the wake of the weaker than expected economic data, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 3 bps at 2.32% and the two-year yield dropping by one bp to 1.36%.