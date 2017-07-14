Report: Financier LStar drops out of Sony film deal

In a blow to Sony Pictures (SNE +1.1% ), financier LStar Capital is pulling out of a $200M film financing deal after suffering a string of disappointments, TheWrap reports.

Texas-based LStar, part of private-equity firm Lone Star Funds, had a 25% equity stake in the film slate, but stopped adding funds after flops that included The Brothers Grimsby, Concussion and Passengers, according to the report.

LStar has missed out on the few hits that weren't part of its financing deal, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and TriStar's Baby Driver.