WSJ: Wells Fargo broker defections outpace competitors

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has lost more than 500 brokers since it agreed to last year's settlement in the fake accounts scandal, a level of attrition that outstrips the pace at the other top brokerages, WSJ reports.

WFC reported in its Q2 earnings report that its total number of brokers had fallen 1% Y/Y to 14,527; since Q3 2016, its total number of brokers has fallen nearly 4%, by 559 brokers.

Analysts say the head count decline is not surprising; “It’s going to be a challenge for a time period, and it's hard to say how long that will be,” says Keefe Bruyette & Woods banking analyst Brian Kleinhanzl.

The industry is dealing with an aging broker population, but WFC's departures have been exceeding rivals; other brokerage owning banks have not yet issued Q2 results, but BofA's Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have said brokers fell by half a percentage point from Q3 2016 through this Q1.