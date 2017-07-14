Viacom signs Tyler Perry to long-term talent deal

One of Viacom's (VIA +0.8% , VIAB +1.3% ) biggest talent deals since a leadership revamping goes to hitmaker Tyler Perry, who's signed a new long-term pact.

The deal covers TV, film and short video, and calls for Perry to make about 90 episodes a year of original drama and comedy series for BET and other Viacom nets.

It also gives Paramount Pictures first-look rights on Perry's feature film projects. (Perry's recent success Boo! A Madea Halloween was distributed by Lionsgate and grossed $75M worldwide.)

The TV deal is similar to Perry's current one with Oprah Winfrey's OWN, and kicks in in May 2019, after the OWN deal runs out.