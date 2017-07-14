Duke Energy eyes its first solar power plants in Kentucky

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) unveils plans to build three owned and operated solar projects in Kentucky, with construction beginning by the end of this summer and expected to be on line by early 2018.

DUK says the combined projects, once operational, will generate 6.8 MW, which at peak production can provide electricity for 1,300 homes; financial details are not disclosed.

Kentucky would be the fourth state in which a DUK regulated utility owns its own solar farms, joining North Carolina. Florida and Indiana.