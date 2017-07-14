Cathay General closes $352M purchase of SinoPac Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY -1% ) has closed on its acquisition of SinoPac Bancorp, parent to Far East National Bank.

The deal was for $351.6M plus some post-closing payments depending on FENB assets.

Cathay General issued 926,192 shares of stock (worth some $345M) with the remainder paid in cash; $100M in consideration is deferred based on the timing of merging FENB and Cathay Bank, and 10% is held back to be payable over a three-year period.

Far East National Bank operates nine branches in California.