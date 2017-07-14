Norway's Troll field set for record gas output as production permit increases

Statoil (NYSE:STO) says production from the Troll offshore natural gas field - Europe's largest - will rise to a record this year after Norway's government raised a production cap.

The move comes as demand for gas across Europe, and particularly in the U.K., picks up in power generation, while supplies from elsewhere in the North Sea decline and the closure of Centrica's Rough gas storage site means Britain will be more dependent than ever on imports in winter.

Troll holds 48% of Norway’s remaining gas reserves and produced 31.86B cm in 2016, 27% of the country’s total; it also produces enough gas to meet ~40% of the U.K.’s annual demand.

Norway’s state-owned Petoro owns most of the field with Statoil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total and ConocoPhillips holding minority stakes.