Fox-Sky decision not coming soon; deal could push into 2018

After a backing-out by Rupert Murdoch seemed likely to lead UK regulators to punt a decision on Fox's acquisition of the rest of Sky (SKYAY +1.2% ) before a parliamentary recess, UK Culture Secretary Karen Bradley will wait until after the break before deciding, Bloomberg reports.

That means the start of a six-month review wouldn't begin until September, pushing a possible deal into spring 2018.

She wants time to consider submissions on Fox's (FOX +0.5% , FOXA +0.6% ) $15.2B deal proposal, and Fox appears ready to take their chances with the Competition Markets Authority's lengthy review rather than offer more concessions.

In a statement today, Fox said “The criticism of the independent regulator and repeated efforts to politicize the quasi-judicial process are deeply disappointing and surprising.”