Pepsi's Q2 beverage weakness could augur trouble for Coke, analyst says

Pepsi's (NYSE:PEP) Q2 results showed weakness in beverages, which could foreshadow bad news for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) since the latter is much more dependent on beverages than its rival, Cowen analyst Vivian Azer says.

PEP's soft results for its North American Beverage segment, offset by continued strong growth for Frito-Lay, could be a problem for KO, which is much more reliant on beverages and "a long-term structural headwind for the company," according to Azer.

Azer argues PEP's more diverse portfolio has driven higher growth in recent years, while KO, in addition to dealing with consumers' waning appetite for sugary sodas, also faces headwinds from more emerging market exposure and structural items associated with bottler refranchising.

While appreciating "a dramatic shift in KO's strategic priorities and their view on shifting consumer preferences" since the rise of James Quincey to CEO, Cowen reiterates a Market Perform rating on KO; PEP is rated Outperform.