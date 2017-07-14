Tribune Media holder sues to block Sinclair buyout

A shareholder in Tribune Media (TRCO +0.8% ) is suing in an effort to block an acquisition of the company by Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +1.8% ), the country's biggest local TV station owner.

Sean McEntire accuses Tribune of not providing all financial projections or how much other bidders may have offered for the company before it agreed to a $3.9B buyout.

He's seeking class action status.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are looking for a special hearing on the deal, which will create a local broadcast giant, and the FCC continues to work on reinstating the "UHF Discount" that would ease ownership rules and is likely critical to the Sinclair-Tribune deal.