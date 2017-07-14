Judge postpones decision on blocking Toshiba Memory sale

A judge has postponed a decision on Western Digital's (WDC +1.8% ) request for an injunction to block the sale of Toshiba's (TOSYY -4.3% ) chip unit to a coalition of Japanese-backed banks, Bain Capital and SK Hynix.

A San Francisco judge has ordered the companies back to court on July 28, and in the intervening two weeks to work on a deal that would provide Western Digital two weeks' notice of a sale of Toshiba Memory.

Talks with the Bain group are stalled over SK Hynix's terms, Reuters notes.