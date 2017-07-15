Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on July 17; Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on July 18; Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) on July 18; IBM (NYSE:IBM) on July 18; UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) on July 18; Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on July 18; Alcoa (NYSE:AA) on July 19; Morgan Stanley on July 19; American Express (NYSE:AXP) on July 19; Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on July 20; Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on July 20; Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on July 20; eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) on July 20.

Expected IPO pricings: Yogaworks (Pending:YOGA) on July 20; Calyxt (Pending:CLXT) on July 20; TPG Re Finance Trust (Pending:TRTX) on July 20; Federal Street Acquisition (FSACU) on July 20; Kala Pharmaceuticals (Pending:KALA) on July 20; PetIQ (Pending:PETQ) on July 21.

IPO quiet period expirations: Shotspotter (Pending:SSTI) on July 17; Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) on July 19; Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) on July 19.

Lockup expirations: Fintech Acquisition Corp II (FNTE) on July 19; Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) on July 19.

Notable annual meetings: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) on July 17; Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) on July 18; Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on July 18; SuperValu on July 19; Office Depot on July 20; Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) on July 20.

Special shareholder meetings: OneBeacon Insurance (NYSE:OB) meets July 18; Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) meets on merger July 19.

Analyst/Investor day: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) on July 19; CarMax (NYSE:KMX) on July 19.

Business update call: Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on July 21.

FDA watch: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) expected to hear whether erenumab BLA in episodic migraine prophylaxis and chronic migraine prophylaxis is been accepted for review; Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) NDA for Ryanodex for treatment of exertional heat stroke has July 23 Pdufa date.

Credit card charge-off data: Coming July 17 from American Express (AXP), BofA (BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Capital One (NYSE:COF), Discover (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Barron's mentions: Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is headed for a tumble if the chip bubble bursts. Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) could rise 35% in the coming year if the now-inexpensive company keeps up its capital returns program. In Tech, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) looks undervalued while Verint (NASDAQ:VRNT) seems overvalued.



Sources: EDGAR and Bloomberg