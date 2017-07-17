China maintains GDP growth rate

China's economy maintained its momentum last quarter, matching the 6.9% growth rate in Q1.

Consumer spending, factory output and investment were all strong, while retail sales recorded their the fastest expansion since December 2015.

Local markets stayed in the red, however, weighed down as a major once-in-five-years government work meeting from the weekend indicated Beijing was looking to increase control over the economy.

Shanghai -1% to 3,189.

