FDA rejects Amgen's marketing application for osteoporosis candidate romosozumab; resubmission to include ARCH and BRIDGE data

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) receives a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval of EVENITY (romosozumab) for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

The submission was based data from the Phase 3 FRAME study. The agency wants data from the Phase 3 active-comparator ARCH study to be integrated into the application, in addition to results from the Phase 3 BRIDGE study assessing EVENITY in men with osteoporosis.

The FDA's action date was July 19.

Amgen is developing EVENITY with UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF)(OTCPK:UCBJY).

