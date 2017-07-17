Roche's OCREVUS approved in Australia for the treatment of relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces that OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) has been approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the treatment of relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis, marking the second approval of OCREVUS for both indications following the FDA decision in the U.S. in March.

Marketing applications for OCREVUS are currently under review in over 50 countries across the world.

OCREVUS is a humanised monoclonal antibody designed to target CD20-positive B cells, a specific type of immune cell thought to be a key contributor to myelin and axonal damage.