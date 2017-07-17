Akoustis Technologies appoints John Kurtzweil as CFO

Akoustis Technologies (OTCQB:AKTS) appointed John T. Kurtzweil as Chief Financial Officer.

Concurrent with his appointment as CFO, Mr. Kurtzweil has resigned as a Director on the Akoustis Board.

Kurtzwei previously served as VP Finance at Cree, Inc.

Commenting on the announcement, Akoustis CEO, Jeff Shealy, stated “I have had the opportunity to interact with John since his appointment to our Board this past January and I can say with certainity that he is a tremendous addition to the Akoustis management team. Having been the CFO at a number of multi-billion dollar Nasdaq-listed technology companies, he has expertise not only in finance, but also in strategic planning, capital formation and M&A.” Mr. Shealy continued, “Furthermore, I would like to thank Cindy Payne for her numerous contributions as CFO over the last two years and our entire management team looks forward to working with her in her new role.”

Press Release