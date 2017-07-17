Quidel announces definitive agreement to acquire Alere Triage Assets

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) announces that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the Triage MeterPro cardiovascular and toxicology assets and the B-type Naturietic Peptide (BNP) assay business from Alere Inc. These products are being divested in order to obtain antitrust approvals required for Abbott’s pending acquisition of Alere.

The sale transactions are subject to the completion of Abbott’s acquisition of Alere.

Quidel will distribute the Triage MeterPro products and BNP assays through a combination of direct sales force and distributors. Transactions are expected to close by September 30.

Quidel will acquire the Triage and BNP business for a total consideration of $400M plus $40M in contingent consideration.