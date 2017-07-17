TherapeuticsMD submits CRL-related data to FDA, review timeline undetermined; shares down 7% premarket

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) slips 7% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that it has received the minutes from its Type A Post-Action Meeting with the FDA review team regarding the issues raised in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) it received in May related to its NDA for TX-004HR, an applicator-free estradiol vaginal softgel capsule for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse.

The company has formally submitted the responses cited in the CRL. A formal timeline for review has yet to be determined, but the company expects to receive clarity from the FDA in the coming weeks.

