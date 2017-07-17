Report says new iPhones all behind on production

Economic Daily News reports that all models of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) forthcoming iPhones face production delays across the board, per Digitimes.

The two lower end iPhone 7 and iPhone 7s models should begin mass production in August, a month behind Apple’s normal schedule, with Pegatron and Wistron handling assembly.

The premium iPhone 8 model with the OLED screen could become available in November with Foxconn handling most of the orders.

Analysts have long expected iPhone 8 delays due to supply issues with the circuit boards, fingerprint sensors, and OLED screens.

