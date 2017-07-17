BlackRock rakes in assets, but revenues and earnings disappoint

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) saw $94B of long-term net inflows in Q2, with ETFs accounting for a record $74B of that. ETFs, of course, generate lower fees, so the fast pace of asset gathering there doesn't necessarily produce the bottom line gains that analysts hope for.

Operating income of $1.246B was up 6% Y/Y; operating margin of 43.9% flat. Adjusted EPS of $5.24 gained 10%, but missed expectations for $5.39. $275M of buybacks during quarter.

A conference call is set for 8:30 ET.

