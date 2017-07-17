GB Sciences initiates cannabis-based therapy clinical trials consulting services agreement with Worldwide Clinical Trials

GB Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) has signed a consulting services agreement with Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc. to evaluate the company's intellectual property portfolio and to assist with pre-IND planning for its proprietary cannabis-based formulations.

These pre-IND consulting services will be performed by the Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Worldwide, Michael F. Murphy, MD, PhD.

Growblox Life Sciences LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of GB Sciences, has filed three provisional patent applications to protect complex mixtures derived from the cannabis plant, which address 26 different disease-specific formulations within the Company's intellectual property portfolio.