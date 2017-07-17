Dominion Diamond to be taken private in $1.2B deal

Dominion Diamond (NYSE:DDC) agrees to be acquired by The Washington Companies for $14.25/share in cash, confirming earlier speculation; shares are halted.

The deal represents a 44% premium to DDC’s share price on March 17, when Washington made an initial $13.50/share bid for the company.

DDC will continue to operate as a stand-alone business with a new CEO based in Canada, and will continue to operate the Ekati diamond mine and to partner with Rio Tinto in operation of the Diavik diamond mine, located in Canada's Northwest Territories.