Teva targeted by European regulators for pay-for-delay deal with Cephalon; shares off 1% premarket

Reuters reports that EU antitrust regulators have charged Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) with executing an illegal deal with Cephalon to delay the market launch if a generic version of its sleep disorder drug modafinil. The Israeli drug makers could be at risk of a fine in the matter, possibly as high as 10% of its global sales.

The Teva/Cephalon deal pertained to a cash settlement over the alleged infringement of certain Cephalon patents. Teva later acquired Cephalon in 2011.

Over the past several years, the European Commission has fined a number of companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Lundbeck and Servier, over similar deals.

Teva says it strongly disagrees with the Commission's position.