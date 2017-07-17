Scientific Games wins six-year contract with Colorado Lottery

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) won a new, six-year contract as the primary instant games provider for the Colorado Lottery.

Under Scientific Games' previous contract, the Colorado Lottery's annual profits from instant game sales grew by 19 percent (FY2011-FY2016).

John Schulz, Scientific Games' Senior Vice President, Instant Products said, "We have collaborated with the Colorado Lottery to develop a very strong portfolio of instant games, and we are honored to have the opportunity to continue our great work together for another six years. We remain focused on the research and analysis that help us create games Coloradans love, and on the Lottery's mission to grow returns to the state for programs that protect its most valuable resources."

Press Release