Ross Stores opens 28 new locations

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) announces the opening of 28 stores across 15 different states in June and July.

These new locations are part of the Company's plans to add approximately 70 Ross and 20 dd's locations in 2017.

"With this opening group, we continued to expand Ross and dd's in both new and existing markets. Ross grew in its newest market – the Midwest – as well as existing markets, including California, Texas, and Florida. And in June, dd's opened its 200th location and expanded into its newest state of Pennsylvania," said Jim Fassio, President and Chief Development Officer. "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and continue to see plenty of opportunity to grow across all of our markets. We continue to believe that over the long-term, Ross can grow to 2,000 locations and dd's can become a chain of 500 stores."

Press Release