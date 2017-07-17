BofAML adds Tableau Software to Top Picks

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Brad Sills adds Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) to his Top Pick list while maintaining a Buy rating and a $76 price target.

Sills notes a number of key improvements in Q2 including enterprise deployment expansions, strong Tableau Server sales, lower competition from visualization vendors like Salesforce Wave and Amazon QuickSight, and an openness to partnerships.

Sills sees Q2 upside potential for license equivalent bookings and thinks Tableau can achieve 20% revenue growth long term.

Source: StreetInsider.