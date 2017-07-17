FedEx sees "material" financial impact from June cyberattack

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) says it is still evaluating the financial impact of last month's cyberattack but "it is likely that it will be material."

FDX says its TNT customers continue to experience service and invoicing delays, and it is "reasonably possible that TNT will be unable to fully restore all of the affected systems and recover all of the critical business data that was encrypted by the virus."

FDX also says it does not have cyber or other insurance in place that covers the attack.