CymBay's seladelpar shows positive treatment effect in mid-stage PBC study; shares ahead 17% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is up 17% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive interim results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

24 patients at high risk of disease progression who received 12 weeks of treatment with seladelpar showed significant reductions in the liver enzyme alkaline phosphatase (AP), specifically, 39% and 45%, respectively, in the 5 mg and 10 mg groups. AP is a surrogate marker for disease progression in PBC.

In addition, patients in both dose groups experienced decreases in two other liver markers for impaired bile flow, gamma glutamyl transferase and total bilirubin, as well as improved metabolic and inflammatory markers.

No safety signals were observed at either dose.

The FDA has agreed to allow the continuation of treatment beyond six months for both doses.

Orphan Drug-tagged seladelpar is a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist that is in development for the treatment of the liver diseases PBC and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).