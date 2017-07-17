Multi-Color to buy Constantia Labels division in $1.3B deal

Multi-Color Corp. (NASDAQ:LABL) -5.8% premarket after agreeing to acquire the Labels division of Constantia Flexibles for $1.3B (€1.15B) in cash and stock.

LABL says the combination brings together its wine and spirits and home and personal care platforms with Constantia Labels' food and beverage business.

LABL expects cost synergies from the deal to reach $15M, or 2% of acquired revenues, by FY 2020.

LABL also reaffirms core EPS guidance of $4.00 for FY 2018 of $4.00 and $0.80 for the June quarter.