Bravo Brio Restaurant Group reports Q2 comparable restaurant sales

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) announced total comparable restaurant sales decreased 1% for the quarter consisting of a decrease of 1.1% at BRAVO! and a decrease of 0.9% at BRIO.

Brian O'Malley, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Comparable restaurant sales have now improved sequentially for two consecutive quarters. We are gaining traction with our new menus and service orientation, our enhanced banquet facilities, and our off-premise capabilities.”

The Company announces waiver extension for its credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank and certain lenders to August 25.

Jim O'Connor, Chief Financial Officer, said, “The waiver extension provides us with more time to amend our existing credit agreement, which we had originally expected to be completed by mid-July. Although we were in full compliance with our current credit agreement by the end of the second quarter, our intention is to secure greater financial flexibility via an amendment in tandem with an improvement in our operating performance.”

The Company will release financial results on August 3, after the market close.

Press Release