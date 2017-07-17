KKR gets busy with succession planning

Joe Bae, 45, and Scott Nuttall, 44 have been named co-presidents and co-COOs at KKR, where they will now be in charge of running day-to-day operations. They've also joined the board.

"Today’s announcement is about the future and ensuring we have the right team and leadership structure to serve our clients and partners for decades to come," say company co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts, who will continue as co-chairmen, and co-CEOs.

Alongside, Alex Navab is retiring as Head of Americas Private Equity.

Bae and Nuttall have been with KKR for more than 20 years.