Stocks flat as week begins on quiet note

Stocks start flat following a relatively uneventful weekend after ending last week with both the S&P 500 and the Dow notching new all-time highs; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq +0.1% .

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% , France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.3% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.4% amid concerns about increased regulation, while Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

In U.S. corporate news, BlackRock opens -3.2% after missing both top and bottom line estimates.

After a slow start today, earnings season gets cranked up this week, with BofA, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Qualcomm and eBay just a few of the companies scheduled to release quarterly results.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping a basis point to 2.32%.