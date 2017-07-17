FT: Glencore to spin off mining royalties into new company

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is planning to spin off its portfolio of mining royalties into a new company later this year in a bid to attract outside investors with an eye on an eventual stock market listing, Financial Times reports.

Glencore would seed the new company with royalty agreements valued at more than $300M while looking to find a strategic partner to fund further deals that help provide financing to junior miners in return for a piece of their revenue and exclusive marketing deals, according to the report.

The royalty agreements would help Glencore acquire supplies of copper, cobalt, nickel and zinc producers for its giant trading division.