LinkedIn app launches on Windows 10

LinkedIn launches its new Windows 10 desktop app, combining two Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) properties.

The app includes Action Center notifications with live alerts for new messages, trending stories, and other LinkedIn-related alerts.

The setup hopes to make users see LinkedIn more as an active social networking site than a job searching site that happens to have some social aspects.

Microsoft purchased LinkedIn for $26.2B last year when the site had about 400M users. The user number has now grown to 500M.

The push for more desktop users coincides with Microsoft stepping back from the Windows Phone and towards the Azure cloud platform.

