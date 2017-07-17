Crown Castle lower after report of $7B-plus Lightower bid

Crown Castle International (CCI -1.9% ) has opened lower after weekend word that it's offered to buy Lightower Fiber Networks in what would be its biggest acquisition.

The company offered more than $7B including debt, Reuters reports, and would add substantial fiber assets to a company built on communications towers. Sealing the deal would mean prevailing over less well-funded rivals like Uniti Group (UNIT +0.8% ).

A deal could come as soon as this month after Lightower majority owner Berkshire Partners studies the bid, the report says.