Kroger to make $1B contribution to underfunded pension plan

Kroger (KR +0.3% ) discloses it will contribute up to $1B to its pension plan, which it says will significantly address the underfunded position of the plan, and will issue debt to fund the contribution.

KR says the contributions are "strategic opportunities" due to the current interest rate environment and potential changes to the U.S. tax code.

KR expects to incur a one-time expense in 2017 related to the settlement of obligations, which is not currently a part of its earnings guidance.