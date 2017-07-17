Samsung Pay adds PayPal option

Samsung Pay (OTCPK:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) adds PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as an accepted payment method in the mobile payment system.

Merchants using PayPal subsidiary Braintree can add Samsung Pay to the checkout options.

U.S. customers will receive the payment option now through an update, and Samsung hopes to spread the service to further geographic markets soon.

According to March data from PYMNTS.com, Samsung Pay has the highest usage rate of the digital wallets with 4.5% of mobile users. Apple Pay comes in second at 4%, and Android Pay comes last at 1.1%.

