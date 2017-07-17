Booz Allen down 2.2% after Jefferies downgrade

The overhang from the DOJ investigation is scaring off analyst Sheila Kahyaoglustrq, who cuts to Hold from Buy.

The decline in the stock since the probe leaked suggests investors are pricing in a $500M penalty and the loss of some new business, she says. Similar overhangs in the past have tended to last 6-9 months, meaning another 5-8 months of difficulty for the stock.

Kahyaoglustrq cuts the price target to $36 from $41, still nearly 10% upside from the current $33.09.

Source: Bloomberg