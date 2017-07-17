Liberty Global launches Platform One Media content arm

Cable giant Liberty Global (LBTYA +0.4% ) is making its move into production and distribution, forming Platform One Media to focus on creation of original content.

The new entity has backing from private equity's TPG.

It's good timing for the new entity with a "robust" drama market, "and there is a great opportunity in original content," says former Gaumont and DreamWorks exec Katie O'Connell Marsh, who will be leading the effort.

“We will have the international footprint of a studio, but with a curated, boutique approach, and that’s a combination that’s rare,” O’Connell Marsh says. “We’re not limited by the needs of Liberty Global, not everything will make sense for them, but that does give us a lever to pull.”

Platform One content will go to third parties as well as to Liberty Global's numerous platforms, including Germany's Unitymedia and the UK's Virgin Media.