Canadian regulator OK's high-dose bolus regimen of Cardiome's Aggrastat

Health Canada approves Cardiome's (CRME +0.2% ) supplemental New Drug Submission for a 25 mcg/kg bolus regimen of AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride), now the recommended dose to reduce the rate of refractory ischemic conditions, new heart attacks and death in high-risk patients with non-ST elevation acute coronary syndrome who undergo percutaneous coronary intervention.

AGGRASTAT is an intravenous antagonist of the glycoprotein IIb/IIIa receptor which plays a key role in platelet aggregation. It is currently approved in Canada, in combination with heparin and acetylsalicylic acid, for the management of patients with unstable angina or non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.