Comcast's Xfinity Mobile starts Northwest retail rollout

Comcast's (CMCSA -0.1% ) wireless service, Xfinity Mobile, is beginning its retail rollout in stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington state, the company says.

The offering is now available at several area stores, offering two data options ("unlimited" data for $45/month, or $12/GB of shared data) and 100 MB of shared data to start with.

The company announced the launch of Xfinity Mobile in April, the culmination of a long effort to re-sell wireless service on Verizon's network in combination with Comcast's 16M Wi-Fi hotspots. With no line access fees, the phones are essentially data-only cost add-ons for Comcast customers.